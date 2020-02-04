Advertisement

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), India had an estimated 1.16 million new cancer cases in 2018. One in ten Indians will develop cancer during his lifetime and one in 15 will die from the disease.

On World Cancer Day, WHO and its specialized International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) published two reports: one to set the global agenda for the disease; the other focused on research and prevention.

In India, the six most common cancers were breast cancer (162,500 cases), oral cancer (120,000 cases), cervical cancer (97,000 cases), lung cancer (68,000 cases), stomach cancer (57,000 cases) and colon cancer (57,000 cases)). Together, they make up 49 percent of all new cancer cases.

Of the 570,000 new cancer cases in men, oral cancer (92,000), lung cancer (49,000), stomach cancer (39,000), colon cancer (37,000) and esophageal cancer (34,000) account for 45 percent of the cases.

The report added that out of the 587,000 new cancer cases among women, 60 percent are breast cancer (162,500), cervical cancer (97,000), ovarian cancer (36,000), oral cancer (28,000) and colon cancer (20,000).

“Cancer patterns in India are dominated by high exposure to tobacco-related head and neck cancer, particularly oral cancer, in men, and cervical cancer in women. Both cancers are associated with lower socioeconomic status,” the report said.

The burden of cancers such as breast cancer and colorectal cancer, which are associated with obesity and obesity, reduced physical activity and lack of exercise, is increasing, and these cancers are associated with a higher socio-economic status.

“For the past two decades, India has had one of the most powerful and stable economies in the world, which has grown by more than 7 percent annually for most of the years.

“This economic development has brought about tremendous socio-economic changes, with an increasing risk of non-communicable diseases, including cancer, and significant differences in access to cancer prevention and control services,” the report said.

The WHO warned that global cancer rates could increase by 60 percent in the next 20 years if cancer treatment is not increased in low and middle income countries. According to the UN agency, fewer than 15 percent of these nations offer comprehensive cancer care services through their public health systems.

“Over the next ten years, at least 7 million lives could be saved by identifying the science best suited to the country, by using universal health insurance and by mobilizing various stakeholders to work together,” said WHO Director General Tedros said Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

According to the report, around 80 percent of smokers worldwide live in low and middle income countries. In addition, 64 percent of the world’s daily smokers live in only 10 countries, and more than 50 percent of the world’s male smokers live in three countries: China, India and Indonesia.

There are currently 164 million smokeless tobacco users, 69 million smokers and 42 million smokers and chewers in India. More than 90 percent of patients with oral cancer have low or medium socioeconomic status. Cancer-related cancers account for 34-69 percent of all cancers in men, they account for 10-27 percent of all cancers in women in most regions of India.

The incidence of colorectal cancer is increasing in the most developed countries in India and in urban populations.

“The incidence of breast cancer is increasing significantly across the country. The annual percentage increase is between 1.4 and 2.8 percent and is more pronounced in urban areas than in rural areas.

Incidence rates are also increasing for cancer types associated with obesity, obesity, and less physical activity, such as colon cancer, uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, and prostate cancer. “

The report finds that cervical cancer incidence rates are declining significantly in most regions of India (annual percentage change, -2.0% to -3.5%), with age-standardized incidence rates as low as 6%, 00,000 for women in Kerala ,

India is responsible for about a fifth of the worldwide cervical cancer burden, although incidence rates have decreased in several regions of the country.

“Thus, cervical cancer removal in India will have a significant impact on the global elimination of the disease as a public health problem. Cervical cancer disproportionately affects women with lower socioeconomic status who have a significant disadvantage in terms of the availability of and access to public health services Prevention and early detection, and therefore this is a matter of justice.

IARC director Elisabete Weiderpass found that high-income countries have introduced prevention, early diagnosis, and screening programs that, along with better treatment, have helped reduce the likelihood of premature death by an estimated 20 percent between 2000 and 2015, but low-income countries only saw a drop of five percent.

