Recently signed at one of the largest management and artistic agencies in South Africa, World Arts Agency (www.worldartsagency.co.za), Nigerian singer, TKinzy, whose real name is Anthony Felix, played a role in a new film, directed by the Nigerian filmmaker and writer, Onyeka Nwelue.

Nwelue’s “A Day Journey”, with Anthony Felix as the main character, is shot in the streets of Johannesburg and Lagos. His first feature film Agwaetiti Obiuto won best position by a director at the Newark International Film Festival 2018.

We speak to TKinzy in this short exclusive interview.

You have always been a singer, but now you are going to play a leading role in a new film by Nigerian filmmaker and writer, Onyeka Nwelue. How did this project come about?

It is true that I have always been a singer, but acting has always been one of my vocations. I have never taken it more seriously than my music career, but now I give everything to excel in the film industry too. Onyeka is my cousin, so he saw that talent in me.

Onyeka Nwelue’s The big masturbator has the fluidity and sensuality of its direction, which is pretty impressive. What is your overall perspective of the shoot you are going to do with him; the many challenges, because this would be your first film?

The Great Masturbator is a film that was confirmed by almost everyone who viewed it in high quality. Despite the fact that this is my first film, I know that I will do great because I do not force anything. Acting comes naturally. You have to go with the flow. That is what I am going to do.

How did you start casting? Can you tell us why you chose to work with Onyeka Nwelue? And why did you suddenly decide to act?

I have said before that he has discovered the talent in me, so casting was not a struggle because he was willing to give me the opportunity in others to build my confidence. He has always used faces that are not popular in his films. From Agwaetiti Obiuto to The Great Masturbator. He believes in discovering new talents. I know that he loses money as a filmmaker. I have always loved acting and now we are going global.

Do you often go back to Nigeria? What do you think of the young generation growing up there?

Wow! Nigeria will always be my home. I honestly don’t go to Nigeria very often, but because of this project I may be in Nigeria often because I will probably work with more actors / actresses in the film industry in the near future and my feeling about the young generation? They really have to work harder and pray that their talent will be seen. Nigeria is a great country, but our leaders must do better, so that we, the young generation, have no reason to leave the country.

Do you feel that many people occupy the artistic space?

Not really. We have no more artists / actors than America. So the sky is big enough to make every star shine. If you are talented enough, you will certainly be seen. However, as we always say, talent is never enough. People need to expand their social circle.

Can you tell us more about your music? How important is this for your music in film culture?

Since 2012 in the music scene, I got a contract with one of the largest labels in South Africa Gallo Records. I had great songs and hit songs and also worked on new projects. I believe that music and acting go hand in hand, so I have no influence on my music, but it will give it a boost.

What was it like to be outside the music scene while you were away? And your ties with the country where you now live, South Africa, while your most important professional experience comes from Nigerian productions?

I needed the break. I wanted to give a new name. And when it comes to my music, I am very versatile. So I can switch at any time and my numbers are never boring. I know that many of my listeners can testify to that.

Have you just signed to the World Arts Agency in South Africa? Can you tell us what we can expect from you this year?

I drop new songs and music videos. I will be playing in a lot of music; as a lead actor or supporting role in films. I can’t wait to show my projects to everyone.

You can view TKinzy’s Shake Ikebe here:

