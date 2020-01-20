The Kerala Police Cyberdome in the government’s Cyberpark will organize a workshop here on January 25 about ‘cyber warfare’. Capture the Flag (CTF) challenge, a kind of information security competition that challenges participants to solve different tasks as part of the free workshop. For registration, contact: 9446593323.
