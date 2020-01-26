Workshop, cars destroyed in the late night flames at Nelson car dealership

advertisement

A workshop on a Nelson car yard and eight vehicles were badly damaged in a “considerable” fire.

The MS Ford service strip building, located behind their showroom in Haven Rd, got out at 10 p.m. on Saturday evening.

advertisement

The fire spread through the building and damaged eight cars. It had no influence on the showroom or one of the cars in the front.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) was called to the fire around 10.10 pm.

READ MORE: Nelson car dealer well on fire

Eight crews from Nelson and the surrounding area responded and FENZ escalated the response to “fourth alarm”, making it a “significant incident”.

“Firefighters were there all night. The last crew left the scene around 5.30 a.m.,” said FENZ team leader Daniel Reilly.

MARTIN DE RUYTER

MS Ford service manager Kane Squire has worked in the service strip for 13 years and said the fire damage was “hard to see”.

Residents reportedly feared that the fire could spread to a bushy area at the rear of the property and could threaten homes on the nearby hill.

Reilly said, however, that firefighters could successfully prevent the fire that spread to a nearby gas station and vegetation.

MS Ford service manager Kane Squire initially rejected the first message about the fire because he thought someone “wore me”.

But when more messages arrived, along with a video, he went to the site.

He had no idea what caused the fire, he said.

He praised the firefighters for getting the fire under control. A pile of tires at the back of the building was lit, which would have been a challenge, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER

Fire crews fought to prevent the fire from spreading on the tree-covered hill behind the MS Ford site on Haven Rd.

He wasn’t sure what caused the explosions that could be heard during the fire.

“There are many things behind it: welding tanks, oils, airbags.”

Squire had worked on the site for 13 years since he was a teenager.

“(When) you’ve worked there all your life, it’s pretty hard to see.”

The dealer was busy lately, and although the service lane would not work, the showroom planned to open on Monday as usual, Squire said.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause had yet to be determined. Reilly said a fireman was on his way to the building.

State Highway 6 was closed in both directions for a while, while firefighters responded to the fire.

advertisement