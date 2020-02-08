LONDON – Two months have passed since Labor’s resounding defeat in the UK general election and Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to resign have passed. But the departure of the man, whose leadership has done so much to upset and alienate the Jewish community, may not be enough to bring back many former Jewish members.

Mike Katz, chairman of the Jewish Labor Movement (a member of the party of the last century), recently wrote in the New Statesman magazine that there was the beginning of an “approximation” for left-wing Jews alienated from Corbyn. As evidence, he cited the record-breaking membership in the movement since the December general election. There was now a chance “to rebuild the party and to resume its broken relationship with the Jewish community, which has long been one of the strongest supporters of Labor,” he wrote.

The truth is a little more complicated. Many new members are likely to join so that they can take advantage of party rules that allow member organizations to vote in the leadership election without joining the party itself. (Voting begins on February 21, the result will be announced on April 4.) However, after interviewing leftist Jews and anecdotal evidence, Haaretz is still far from convinced that a post-Corbyn Labor will change or is actually able to do so.

“I am not ready to join the Labor Party unless it is a safe space for left-wing Jews – which it is not,” says human rights lawyer Adam Wagner, who joined the Jewish labor movement to vote in the party leadership election. “I’m more political now because I see the importance,” he adds. “I intuitively appreciate the party more because I see what we’ve lost.”

Adam Wagner. The potential new leader of the Labor Party, Keir Starmer, says: “Of the candidates the community can work with, he’s the best.” Doughty Street Chambers

Community activist Natasha Isaac said that working as a lawyer who represents people who seek legal aid inspired her about the importance of progressive policies. After torturing herself about the decision, she finally decided against joining the Jewish labor movement. “When I want to join in, I want to feel like it’s a party where I feel at home right now – and not where I need to spend time trying to get rid of the hatred of myself,” she explains ,

skip

– Natasha Isaac tweet

Others such as Adam Langleben, a former Labor Council who left the party last February but remained a member of the Jewish Labor Movement, cannot bring themselves to vote for a new leader without seeing any significant changes.

“The whole thing is emotional,” he says. “What happened in Labor was not just a change in policy. it felt like a personal betrayal and a betrayal of the historical Jewish connection to the party. It is difficult to forgive treason. ”

However, there is still great interest in Labor’s future. An upcoming leadership event in a Jewish community center in north London was sold out within an hour of the tickets being released and has since been moved to a much larger location.

“Really Toxic”

The Corbyn years after the victory of his shock leadership in September 2015 were traumatic for both former and current Jewish party members. Even among Corbyn’s opponents, there were bitter differences – between those who decided to stay and fight and who still believed that Labor remains a man, a positive force for change; and those who believed the party was beyond the pale and entirely abandoned.

Sociologist Keith Kahn-Harris described February 2019 as the moment when internal debate reached a turning point when legislator Luciana Berger left the Labor Party because of her so-called institutional anti-Semitism. “That gave the signal that there was no” stay and fight “anymore, and at that point the fighting started to become really toxic – and it got worse with the election,” he says, referring to the early elections that Prime Minister appointed Boris Johnson, with Labor the worst election result since 1935.

Keith Kahn-Harris, author of “Strange Hate: Anti-Semitism, Racism, and the Limits of Diversity”. Zoe Norfolk

“If it had taken longer or if Corbyn had won the election, (the struggle) would be on the verge of tearing us apart,” Khan-Harris believes.

Meanwhile, the Jewish workers’ movement went its own way, pointing out Corbyn’s inability or unwillingness to fight anti-Semitism while campaigning for some selected Labor Parliament candidates who were considered allies.

As part of its investigation into the Party’s Equality and Human Rights Commission on anti-Semitism, it submitted devastating evidence after a formal complaint against the anti-Semitism campaign. The Jewish Labor Movement report, which contained statements from 70 Labor employees, alleged that Corbyn’s office intervened directly in investigating anti-Semitic incidents. A situation has been described in which “the party is responsible for committing, permitting and promoting anti-Semitic acts”. The results will be published by the EHRC this summer.

David Toube, political director of the anti-extremism think tank, Quilliam, believes that Jews could not have legitimately supported Labor in the last election unless they voted for certain legislators that have been shown to act against anti-Semitism. Nevertheless, he differentiates between “stay and fight” and “stay and surrender”. Among the latter, he names Rabbi Danny Rich, the leader of the progressive Jewish movement Liberal Judaism.

Rich caused a stir last fall when it turned out that he had invited Corbyn to a Shabbat dinner – and was then photographed in the front row of a party conference by Jewish Voice for Labor – a tiny group on the far left that changed in 2017 had offered “an alternative voice for Jewish Labor members” that is often criticized as “anti-Zionist”. Rich supported Labor’s candidates in the race for Finchley and Golders Green against conservative incumbent Mike Freer and Berger, for whom he unsuccessfully stood up for the Liberal Democrats in a seat that has the largest Jewish community in the country.

Luciana Berger stands for the Liberal Democrat Party and advertises with actor Hugh Grant in Golders Green and Finchley, North London, on December 1st, 2019. David Mirzoeff / AP

“I thought Danny Rich was appalling,” says Toube. “He was at the very opposite end of the spectrum of people who saw that there was a problem and decided to worsen their relationship with the party – the stay and the fighters who were actually fighting, rather than anti-Semitism as a second or third Level to consider problem. ”

‘Pretty angry’

Langelbe tells Haaretz that he does not judge people who have made a decision other than me and who have decided to stay and fight. One of the many things Jeremy Corbyn did to our church was creating a separation. People called me Kapo in real life and on social media. When I campaigned for the 2018 local elections, I was often abused by Jews, ”he says.

Jonathan Lis, deputy director of the pro-EU think tank British Influence, wrote in the Guardian three weeks before the election why he still chose Labor as a Jew.

Although he accepted that there was a problem with anti-Semitism in the party, there was no evidence that Corbyn himself hated Jews and that ultimately supporting the party’s progressive manifestos was a priority.

skip

– Jonathan Lis tweets

Labor has handled the anti-Semitism problem terribly. But it is also full of people who want to eradicate it.

The Tories have geared their entire election platform towards nationalism and xenophobia – and that is the greatest risk for all of us.

My latest https://t.co/XTNMxvs0Op

– Jonathan Lis (@ jonlis1), November 22, 2019

Lis says some of his family were “pretty angry” with the article, but he was “pleasantly surprised” by the general response. “Only one person told me that my great-grandparents denounced and denied me on the way to the gas chambers,” he says.

The anger of the Corbyn era was also channeled outwards. According to Toube, the new willingness of the Jewish community to publicly protest anti-Semitism shows a much more muscular approach. “The British-Jewish way of saying” let’s not make a fuss in public, let’s say a quiet word behind closed doors, “has been discredited and will be difficult to revive,” he concludes.

The community has already actively dealt with this topic. Last month, the Board of Deputies – the chief representative of British Judaism – published a list of 10 promises that Labor leaders would have to make to end the anti-Semitism crisis and heal a relationship that was “virtually destroyed”.

skip

– Tweet of the House of Representatives

Today we’re releasing our #TenPledges, identifying 10 key points that we believe Labor needs to sign up to improve its relationship with the Jewish community.

We would expect candidates for work leaders or deputy work leaders to fully and publicly advocate them. Pic.twitter.com/fN66jv00c7

– Chamber of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) January 12, 2020

The commitments included the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s full acceptance of the definition of anti-Semitism. When Labor previously adopted the IHRA standard in 2018, it added several provisions, including issues related to Israel.

A promise that was very well received in the left-wing media was: “Commitment to the Jewish community must be made through its main representative groups” – a clear reference to marginalized organizations such as Jewish Voice for Labor. “In other words,” wrote editor Emily Apple on the Canary Islands website, “the party only has to listen to certain voices. It has to ignore socialist Jews. And it has to ignore Jews who don’t support the actions of the Israeli state. ”

All four leadership candidates – Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry – and most of those who took part in the separate race for the alternate leadership have signed the commitment. This includes Long-Bailey, who is widely regarded as a candidate for “Corbyn’s continuity” and, alongside Starmer, is the leader. Outsider Nandy, who became a legislator in 2010 and never served in the shadow cabinet, has spoken repeatedly about anti-Semitism during the Corbyn era and recently asked the party to make its EHRC bill publicly available.

The contenders for the next Labor Party tour: Emily Thornberry (left), Keir Starmer, Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey. Paul Ellis, AFP / Simon Dawson, Reuters / Adrian Dennis, AFP / Oli Scarff, AFP

Although Shadow’s Secretary of State, Thornberry, urged Labor to fully adopt the IHRA definition when the 2018 controversy broke out, she – like Long-Bailey – nominated Corbyn for leadership in 2015 and is not considered a close ally by the community considered.

The consensus among Jewish Labor supporters appears to be that a self-identifying “Corbynist” will not be able to heal the community divide. The presence of candidate Richard Burgon, who described Zionism as “enemy of peace” at a public event at a public event and refused to follow the House of Representatives promises, is also a cause for concern in the vice leadership competition.

skip

– Adam Langleben Tweet

Reason why I am not very trained not to like RLB: the left crank hates it.

Reason why Burgon trains me more: He is her candidate.

Big picture people. pic.twitter.com/iCqOTcRyOT

– Adam Langleben (@adamlangleben), February 5, 2020

The best option

Many argue that the party under Starmer, the former attorney general, has the best chance of recovery. Still, most agree that as someone who remained in Corbyn’s shadow cabinet, he is also involved in the anti-Semitism turmoil.

Like many high-ranking Labor officials, Starmer admitted that the party had an anti-Semitism problem, but declined to blame Corbyn for it, and told the BBC last October that he did not see the point of “personalizing” the problem ,

“We have a problem with anti-Semitism,” he said. “We have a bigger problem that some people don’t recognize it. We’re working on it. We have to do it together. The test will be whether those who have concerns, as Louise did (referring to the ex-Jewish legislator Louise Ellman, who left the party last October), feel like they can go back to the Labor Party. If they do, we will assume that we have succeeded. ”

Wagner says of Starmer: “If you look closely at what is possible – politics is the art of the possible – then he is the best that the community can work with.” Labor is a very legalistic organization, as the student policy has capitalized. Starmer has good prospects as a lawyer. ”

Wagner notes that it is crucial to recognize the uniqueness of the supposed mainstream politics of the left. “From the outside, it looks like the Labor Party,” he says. “From the inside, it looks like a group of warring parties who hate each other more than wanting to come to power. Each structure is organized by factions, ”with other factions in it. “It’s like Europe before World War I,” he adds.

The new leader will have to fight for control of these factions before he or she can introduce the changes required by Jewish Labor members (and the Board of Deputies) – such as a truly independent disciplinary process. It will be even more difficult to win back mainstream Jewish voters.

“The Labor brand has become so toxic in some parts of the city that it will be a question of non-return for a generation for some people,” says Kahn-Harris. He does not anticipate a “mass flood” of returning Jews and doubts that “much healing will take place within the community. But there is a feeling of exhaustion after this massive flow of anger and fear that could alleviate some of the anger. ”

skip

– Keith Kahn-Harris tweets

Regardless of the election result, I on the left have to believe that left politics can find someone better than Corbyn. Someone who lacks his blind spots, his passive aggression, his inability to deal with the complexity of life.

– Keith Kahn-Harris (@KeithKahnHarris) November 26, 2019

Wagner is more optimistic. “It all happened within four years, so it can be fixed in four years,” he says. “There is a large group of Jewish people who would return fairly quickly.”

In the meantime, her attorney Isaac believes that “real comprehensive introspection within the Labor Party and really strong leadership will be needed to not only sign and implement concrete changes.” She adds that twenty things are likely to be more forgiving. “I can’t set a time scale, but I don’t think it will take a generation,” says the 27-year-old. “Jews are good at dealing with trauma. My parents’ generation feels cut off, but I would like to be able to vote for Labor in the next election, ”she says.