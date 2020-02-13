Saracen players have had positive discussions about their future in the club, says hooker Tom Woolstencroft.

Gallagher Premiership and Heineken Champions Cup holders will play in English rugby second division next season after accepting relegation to the championship due to repeated violations of the salary cap.

Jamie George announced on Thursday that he would stay with Saracens, and Woolstencroft, who signed with London Irish in 2018, has joined his colleague to get long-term support for Mark McCall’s side.

“Everyone wants to know what everyone is doing,” said Woolstencroft before Saturday’s home game against Sale.

For every Saracen attempt against Sale Sharks on Saturday, £ 1,000 will be donated to @michaelfats’s @ RestartRugby fund. Other fundraisers are also taking place. # TogetherSaracens ⚫️🔴https: //t.co/Oyx8mELtvu

– Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) February 12, 2020

“They are your friends, people you get along with and work with every day, and that’s why many of us do it to play with our friends and play for this club.

“In general, the chats have been very positive and hopefully we can move forward.”

The 25-year-old said about his own future: “For me personally, I would enjoy the opportunity to get the club back to where we were and hopefully I can be part of it next year.”

In November, the Saracens received a 35 point deduction and a £ 5.36 million fine for violating the salary ceiling in each of the last three campaigns. Nigel Wray resigned as chair of the Saracens in early January (Mike Egerton / PA).

Another 70 points were deducted two months later, and their relegation to the championship was also confirmed by Premiership Rugby after it was determined that they had exceeded the salary cap this season.

It leaves little motivation for McCall’s men before the last 13 league games of the season, but Woolstencroft disagrees.

“We spoke a lot about it as a team and there is still a lot to play for us,” he added.

“Although it is not the Premiership as such, we are all still competitive athletes and we all still want to win. Saracen’s Rugby Director Mark McCall prepares for life next season (Richard Sellers / PA)

“Ultimately, the teams will now write us off as not too interested, but that almost drives us, especially for the younger boys and boys who get through, to prove otherwise and to set a marker for us and the team and us to prepare for the next year. “

Another part of the motivation of the Saracens for the coming months is the chance to defend their Champions Cup crown.

The club is still in competition after an independent disciplinary committee decided on Friday to fine the owners with a fine of 50,000 euros (£ 42,500), half of whom are suspended for joining forces against Racing 92 in January have not used eligible players.

That means Saracens will travel to Leinster for a quarter-final in the Champions Cup on April 4th. McCall’s team only found out after losing to Sale in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final last week.

After an independent hearing in London tonight, the Saracens were fined € 50,000, of which € 25,000 will be suspended until the end of the 2020/21 season.

– Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) February 7, 2020

Woolstencroft said: “The guys were still doing great in this racing game and we feel we deserve this place.

“That came after the (sales) game was good news after a not so good defeat.”

The hooker was part of the defeat on Friday and will be part of the team that will face the same opponent again this Saturday in Allianz Park, this time in the Premier League.

“It is a tremendous opportunity for us to correct these mistakes,” said the Bath Academy graduate.

Saracens received more bad news on Thursday when the alliance confirmed that they would finalize their sponsorship deal with the club and stadium at the end of the season.