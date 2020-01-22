advertisement

Woody Harrelson (Poison), Jesse Eisenberg (The social network), Abigail Breslin ("Scream Queens") and Emma Stone (La La Land) return to the United States from Zombieland ten years after their first undead adventure. Expected for a long time Zombie Land: Double tap (Read our review), 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD today by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Set a decade after the events of the first film, Zombie Land: Double Tap finds Tallahassee (Harrelson), Columbus (Eisenberg), Little Rock (Breslin) and Wichita (Stone), who work together as a well-oiled, zombie-killing machine, a new home in the now vacant White house. These four hunters have to face the many new types of zombies that have evolved since the first film and some new human survivors. Above all, they have to face the growing pain of their own makeshift family.

The film also introduces newcomers Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson and Avan Jogia, and Thomas Middleditch,

The bonus material for Zombie Land: Double Tap includes an audio commentary by Ruben Fleischer, a funny blooper role, nine alternative and expanded scenes, as well as some behind-the-scenes features that delve into the creation of the film.

Bloody Disgusting has an exclusive look at a Blooper role titled “The King” that focuses on Woody Harrelson’s on-set antics as Tallahassee. It’s raw, rude and all NSFW.

Here is the full breakdown of the extras:

Advanced bloopers & outtakes

Alternative and extended scenes “The beast is gone”: The tragedy hits Tallahassee. “Van Rides”: A vehicle says a lot about a person. “Would never hit”: Wichita and Columbus discuss how their lives would have been without the zombie apocalypse. “In bed”: Tallahassee still has it! “Breakfast in Babylon”: Cruelty-free breakfast and conversation. “Drive”: Road trips were made for family ties. “Melt gun”: Tallahassee says goodbye to another friend. “There’s a party tonight”: I don’t want to hang out with a couple of hippies. “Alternative proposal”: Love is the perfect mix of cool and uncool.

“The lookalike”: From stunts to special effects: in this deepened piece, the doppelgangers Flagstaff and Albuquerque are broken down and interviews, demonstrations and several cameras are offered to capture the action in their wild scenes.

"The Rides from Zombieland": From the beast to the big fat death (and a hated Pontiac Trans Sport in between), this short film focuses on the journeys that our main characters take through Z-Land.

From the beast to the big fat death (and a hated Pontiac Trans Sport in between), this short film focuses on the journeys that our main characters take through Z-Land. “Rules for a zombie movie”: It takes a lot of rules and a lot of people to make a zombie movie!

"Make Babylon": Explore the climatic location of Act 3 in the film known as Babylon in Zombie Land. Partly fortress, part dormitory, Babylon is the safe place for a generation of misguided peace-loving retro hippies.

Explore the climatic location of Act 3 in the film known as Babylon in Zombie Land. Partly fortress, part dormitory, Babylon is the safe place for a generation of misguided peace-loving retro hippies. “New Blood”: Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch and Avan Jogia join our cast to kill zombies.

"Single Take Doppelganger Fight": Ruben Fleischer shares the camera monitor during the doppelganger battle sequence.

Ruben Fleischer shares the camera monitor during the doppelganger battle sequence. Commentary with director Ruben Fleischer

“Zombieland Ad Council”

