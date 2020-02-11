Tiger Woods was approached by the organizers of a proposed Premier Golf League, but admits that he’s still trying to “find out”.

According to the proposals presented by the World Golf Group in January, 48 players would compete in an 18-event season and offer a total prize fund of USD 240 million (GBP 183 million).

The tournaments would be 54 holes instead of the traditional 72 and there would be a single and team league format, with the weekly individual winner claiming $ 2 million (£ 1.5 million) of the $ 10 million (£ 7.5 million) prize pool , Tiger Woods in 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush (Richard Sellers / PA).

In response, Commissioner Jay Monahan informed the players that they had to choose between the new series or the PGA tour, followed by Keith Pelley, managing director of the European Tour.

When asked about the situation at a press conference prior to the Genesis Invitational, Woods said: “Was I addressed personally? Yes, and my team was aware of it, went into great detail, and tried to find out everything just like everyone else.

“We had been on this path before, when world championships and other events started or other tours wanted to be developed.

“There is a lot of information that we are still looking at and whether it is reality or not – just like everyone else we are examining.

“Just like all other events, you want to get the top players to play more collectively.” This is one of the reasons why we hosted the Golf World Cup because we only met about five times a year – the four majors and the players (championship) – and we wanted to present the top players on more than these occasions.

“This is a natural evolution of whether such things will happen … but ideas like this will continue to happen, be it now or at some other time in the future.”