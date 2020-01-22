Wooden furniture and a historical image focused on the theft and vandalism in Nelson parks

advertisement

Nelson City Council

Three macrocarpa benches donated by the Youth Council of Nelson were stolen from Sunday Hole.

They may be nice now, but frustrated local authorities want to find the perpetrators for damage to a 126-year-old fountain ornament and several copies of stolen garden furniture.

The Nelson City Council has requested information regarding the range of thefts and vandalism in popular Nelson reservations.

On the weekend of January 18-19, three macrocarpa sofa chairs were donated by the Youth Council of Nelson stolen from Sunday Hole, a popular picnic and swimming spot in the Maitai Valley.

In addition to the theft of the wooden furniture, the statue on top of the Priapos fountain in Queens Gardens, which was then undergoing restoration, was kicked against the base and left a large crack.

This followed a similar theft in December, when a new macrocarpa bank in the foreshore reserve of Tahuna Beach was cut off at the base.

A centerpiece in the Victorian-inspired central Nelson park, the fountain was installed in 1894 by stonemason Johann Belcher.

It was donated to the city by a group of women led by former mayor Emily Trask, whose husband Francis conceived the idea of ​​the Queens Gardens.

Council member and chairman of sports and recreation committee Tim Skinner said the incidents were extremely frustrating for municipal employees who had a duty to protect assets that were paid for with money from the payer.

“So many things that make Nelson a great place to live are funded by the money we pay as ratepayers. Anyone taking a walk in one of our public parks benefits from the work done to make them a welcoming and relaxing place to visit, “he said.

“That is why thefts and vandalism are harmful to all Nelsonians.”

The Council has reported each of the incidents to the police and requested that everyone with relevant information call the non-emergency number of the police at 105 to make a report.

