Wonderful escape when Range Rover leaves the road and falls into opticians

A Range Rover climbed the curb and crashed into an optician in Rochdale tonight.

Police say no one was seriously injured after the drama on Entwisle Road in Rochdale.

The drama occurred just before 4 p.m. today (Sunday) when the Range Rover broke into Clinic 4 Eyes on Entwisle Road near its intersection with Bellfield Road.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were brought in on site.

Two people on board the Range Rover were hospitalized, although they were not seriously injured.

The road was closed and construction inspectors were asked to assess the damage.

(Image: M.E.N.)

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said, “The police were called in at 4:00 PM to report a road accident. A vehicle collided with a building. There were no serious or life-threatening injuries at that time.”

He went on to say that building inspectors had been commissioned to inspect the property.

The road was blocked between Bellfield Road and Oswald Street while the emergency services were on site. The street remained closed at 8:45 p.m.

