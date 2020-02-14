“I was a protector of this earth.”

“Looks like you failed.”

The new (ish) “Black Label” imprint from DC was specially developed for horror fans and is dedicated to independent stories in prestige format that allow legendary characters to get a little darker. Criminal Sanity, for example, follows NBC’s “Hannibal” -like approach to the story of Harley Quinn and the Joker. Quinn, as a profiler, pursues a serial killer with a flair for portraying his victims as works of art. It’s a well-founded story that exists more in the real world than in the fantasy world of comics, but that doesn’t mean that all “Black Label” stories are cut from the same stuff.

Daniel Warren JohnsonFour issues Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, which has received one edition with another this month, exists in a world that is very different from ours; exactly, a post-apocalyptic wasteland devastated by mutant monsters. Diana wakes up from a centuries-long sleep in this world and finds new hope in the debut edition as protector of the last remaining city – and the last remaining people – of the world.

Yes, Dead Earth is all about a grizzled Wonder Woman fighting massive monsters, and all you have to do is read a few pages in Issue One to see Diana literally rip a creature’s throat out with her bare hands. The comic can take place in an otherwise drab post-apocalyptic landscape, but the splashes of color from Mike Spicer Add a lot of life and excitement to these battle scenes, of which there are some big ones in the first edition alone.

In the first fight mentioned above, Wonder Woman saves a group of survivors from a purple / blue monster with a big belly, long arms and two big old teeth hanging over his hungry mouth, and the arrival of the monster heralds a neon glow that highlighted later is also present in the other battles. The visual aesthetic is more Rage 2 than Mad Max, with bright yellows, blues, pinks, and purples that add a fun style to an ultimately dark story.

With a total of only four editions, writer / artist Daniel Warren Johnson clearly wasted no time here, and the unveiling of Batman’s skeleton body on page 13 lets us know that Wonder Woman may be the only remaining member of the Justice League living on Earth. And she only lives because she has been sleeping for centuries and wakes up in a world in which no one left is aware of the team’s past existence. Furthermore, nobody seems to know exactly why and how the world ended.

One of the most striking works of art in the first edition shows Wonder Woman looking out at the devastated world from a massive hole in the side of the Batcave. Batman’s body lies on a couch to her left. But she has no time to mourn. It only has time to save the human world. The world that left it to save. After saying goodbye to her old friend, she lifts Batman’s iconic utility belt from his skeleton, puts on one of her old outfits, and puts on a red cape for a good measure. With a sword on her back, Wonder Woman is ready to fight and adorned like a tribute to her past.

In the back half of the first issue, the survivors take Diana to Camp New Hope, where she meets a barbarian leader and an old enemy with an incredibly evil new look. Without spoiling too much, the issue ends with an epic, bloody battle between humans and monsters, and an insanely cool final artwork teases where Wonder Woman is going in the next issue. With wild hair and battle-damaged flesh, our last look at Wonder Woman shows that she quickly becomes the goddess of the wasteland as you would expect.

Smart Woman, Dead Woman: Dead Earth also has some brief background information that serves to freshen up readers about her past, reminding us that she was once the protector of the earth and therefore feels committed to protecting the little left. Her full powers are exhausted – she notices that she can no longer fly – and Diana feels responsible for not being able to save the earth at all, which is an otherwise funny story of a superhero fighting against supernatural monsters, a level of emotion adds. It still has hope for humanity, even if humanity is on the verge of total annihilation. A superhero standing in the middle of the rubble of our world.

Can it save the world before it burns out completely? I can’t wait to see her try.

Wonder Woman: Dead Earth – Book Two is scheduled for release on February 19, 2020.