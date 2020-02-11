Gal Gadot is waiting for the chatter. With narrowed eyes that bounce lightly on her toes – hovering like a butterfly, stabbing like an Amazonian queen – she moves silently through the cool air of a huge studio outside of London, and her shoulder blades bloom into a set of melted gold wings.

When the explosion comes, it’s muffled, but the soldiers who emerge from the explosion in full combat gear don’t look like they’re here to make friends. If she sends them out one by one, it is impossible to imagine how many of them are experiencing the pinnacle of their working life at this moment: men who have spent the next 40 years telling every first date and colleague of theirs were told by the warrior princess of Themyscira destroyed.

“Ahhh, so uncomfortable!” Gadot says with a good-natured grimace, after the scene has finally ended, shakes off her shiny albatross and slips into the plush gray robe and Ugg boots that are waiting for you right behind the stage. It is the next time that 34-year-old Miss Israel utter an uncomfortable word, even after long hours in a span that contradicts the natural laws of orthopedics and most birds.

© 2020 Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved. TM & © DC Comics

However, endurance is in the brand: a one-month shoot has already jumped from the sun-drenched Spanish cliffs of Tenerife into the suburbs of Virginia and back into the bone-rich moisture of England in early winter. On the set of 2017 wonder womanGadot remembers that she and Costar Chris Pine sang between Foreigner’s “Cold as Ice” to keep warm. In the follow-up, which will take place on June 5, the action moves from the dark grayscale battlefields of World War I to the neon era in which many hair bands were born – and also the title star of the film.

“I was born in 1985, but it’s funny, I really remember that,” Gadot says in her slightly accented English and sits down on a linen chair from which she just brought a battalion to its knees. “Probably more because of my parents, but it was such an outstanding decade as it relates to fashion, music and politics. And the look of everything! The colors. “

If you only had to choose one from the palette, you might want to start with green: the color of money, of course, but also of envy. “In 1984 America was at the height of its power and pride,” said associate producer Anna Obropta. “Apple computers and paratroopers, wealth, commerce, glamor and even violence – everything was bigger than life. It was a decade of greed and desire, a time of “I, I, more, more.”

Returning director Patty Jenkins, who with his sure hand helped make the first movie at the box office nearly worldwide recognition and raised more than $ 800 million, said: “It was a time when there was no cost were. There was fear of the Cold War, ”she admits. “But it was really like this:” It will go on forever! “The feeling that the world was this cornucopia that would never stop giving was so powerful.”

Perhaps not so much for Gadots Diana, a woman who was forged in the scarcity and sacrifice of the last film. Now she works in the Natural History Museum in Washington, DC, and lives quietly. She still mourns the loved ones she left behind. “She didn’t just lose Steve Trevor (Chris Pine),” explains producer Charles Roven (American Hustle, the Dark Knight Trilogy). “She has lost almost everyone who is important to her because she is not immortal, and her life is actually pretty lonely and spartan. In fact, the only joy she has when she actually does something for people is when she does can help the needy. “

In this go-go decade, however, the boundary between need and desire has become slightly blurred. Enter Maxwell Lord, a homemade Mughal slash guru played as a kind of insidious mix of fictional (Gordon Gekko) and real (Tony Robbins) icons from the 80s by Pedro Pascal. “Max is a dream seller,” says the 44-year-old actor Narcos. The Mandalorian, and game of Thrones, “It is this character that includes a component of the era:” Get whatever you want, whatever you can. You have a right to it! “And at all costs, which ultimately makes up a large part of our culture and this kind of daring – it’s greed,” he says with a laugh. “It’s greed, of course. But it’s also about” How are you your best self? “How do you win?” So he’s definitely the face of this version of success. “

If Diana is immune to Lord’s spell, this is not her new co-worker Barbara Minerva – a shy, socially awkward gemologist who played with the charm of a tripling foal and a crimped perm by Kristen Wiig. The comic believers will know what’s coming: a transformation that turns a rare friend into one of Wonder Woman’s most fearsome nemes. However, the actress who portrayed her was less familiar: “I didn’t really know much about Cheetah”, the longtime actress SNL Stern, 46, admits. “Before I even spoke to Patty (Jenkins), there was an idea that it might be about being a villain for the film, so I went online and looked at all the villains from Wonder Woman to find out which one because I was so excited, ”she laughs. “And I was really, really happy to find out that it was her.”

This meant that for the first time in her career she did serious stunts and wireworks (“I mean, I was in pain for about eight months. Lots of ice baths”) and also took on two different roles: “I never really played anyone, who enters the room and belongs to him – especially if it starts out so uncertainly and self-ironically, ”she admits. “We didn’t want to see Barbara in Cheetah, and I didn’t want to see Kristen in Cheetah either.”

Jenkins never had doubts that Wiig was right for the role. “In tradition, Cheetah is often someone who is friends with Diana but is jealous of her,” she says. “And I feel like Kristen is playing a character that reaches both ends of the spectrum – she’s your warm, funny friend who is nice and interesting and can then transform into something completely different. Yes, she happens to be a woman, but it’s directly from Gene Hackman superman A school with great, funny and great actors. I don’t think she’s a bad guy, even though she is. I feel the same way with Wonder Woman. The female component is huge, but she is also just a heroine, a universal heroine. “

And if Diana doesn’t have to face one huge villain but two, doesn’t a demigod deserve a little support? Pine’s Steve Trevor will return, though there is no lasso of truth on this planet that will cause anyone in the cast or crew to reveal exactly how. You only know that her fighter pilot somehow made the journey through space and time to be by her side again – and if he has to put on a belt bag for that, that’s exactly what a real man does. “In the first film, I played the weary soldier who saw all the corruption that humanity can show,” says the Outlaw King star, 39. “And in this case, I’m going to be much broader and happier. My role really is only as a friend, lover, friend and bodyguard who does his best to help Diana with her mission. I am like the Watson to your Holmes. “

However, the playful, romantic chemistry between Pine and Gadot, which distinguished the first film and sets it apart from so many of its action-oriented colleagues, offers much more than just tweedy. This connection – and the simple, equal giving and taking of their jokes on the screen – is at least partly thanks to pure luck: “There was no chemical test!” Says Gadot. “To be honest, we just had it … And where other men might be intimidated by the fact that they’re not, you know, the hero Hero, as men usually do, he enjoys it with Chris and challenges him in a way that is so fun and so fun. “

According to Jenkins, that’s exactly why she chose him: “He’s not a beta version at all. He’s a super alpha who can absolutely wear his discomfort on his sleeve. So I always said from day one that it should be almost like this, like Wonder Woman meets Indiana Jones where Indiana would never be emasculated. Chris has this quality in a natural way. You can tell him he’s warm and cold and he really appreciates women. “

Pine also appreciates that the film’s romance isn’t exactly typical of the genre. “I think sometimes superhero films feel like they have to fit into a love story to do that,” he says. “It is an integral part of the main character’s spine. And that’s Wonder Woman – she performs with love, compassion, and willingness to protect, and those traits that I think are nurtured by a good, strong relationship.”

But of course love can’t conquer everything – at least not without a bit of heavy metal. Cue the Golden Warrior Armor was made an icon in the comic books and can be seen here in large format for the first time: in ancient Rome, Jenkins found a reference from soldiers to consolidate the appearance of the shield; Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (a veteran of many Bonds and Batmans) worked with designers and artisans for hours to pin down several iterations of the famous wings.

Some are made of a carbon fiber that strains the spine. A set that is later destined for CG looks almost like a tablet, a kind of platinum-colored Ten Commandments. another like an extremely grubby set of blinds. Above all, according to Hemming, it must be ensured that “it is always fluid and moves in the light”. It’s a feeling of bumpiness … Because in the comics she fights her most powerful fights in a golden suit. “

Even when it comes to high stakes, the classic red and blue are still in demand on certain occasions. In one of the film’s earliest scenes, Diana comes to the aid of the shopping center’s most beautiful destination in the 80s. Award-winning production designer Aline Bonetto, who supervised the sets from the last film (she is also responsible for the signature look of the 2001 film) Amélie) took over a recently closed shopping center in Alexandria, Virginia, and expanded 65 store fronts, including a number of brands that had bid farewell to the competition (rest in peace, WaldenBooks). “See the old round letters on the gap logo!” Wiig sighs happily. “It was as if I had stepped back into my childhood. I was such a little girl. “

There is also a big challenge in the only place in America that may be better than a good gallery: the White House. At the time of the EW visit, a partial replica of America’s first home had just survived a big showdown between Wonder Woman and Lord. Paintings are crooked, marble columns have tipped over and the marble floors are covered with dry stone walls. it looks like either a frat party or a wandering pack of Gremlins has come for the Lincoln Bedroom. “It’s funny,” Gadot says when she filmed scenes like this with her co-stars, “when we do the fight scenes, we get full and we’re like shit.” But then when they cut, we say, ‘Oh my god, are you okay fool? Oh no! Did I scratch you, sister? “

It’s much quieter on the museum set, in a sleek, modern building that houses Barbara and Diana’s offices, and in his apartment a sparsely decorated room that bears the clean but slightly depressing traces of a lonely life: clean lines, bare kitchen, neat wardrobe; Significantly, the only real personal touch is the handful of black and white photos on a side table; It is clear that she is thousands of literal and figurative miles from home in this room. Although fans have the chance to see their warrior princess again on the turquoise shore of Themyscira, at least in the form of a flashback – reunited with her mother (Connie Nielsen) and aunt (Robin Wright), as you could best describe it, a kind of Amazon -Olympics.

The competition is equally fierce, though much less friendly later in the film, during an explosive high-speed hunt by one Crazy MaxDesert. (It definitely doesn’t look airy if it’s not Fury Road.) But for Gadot, who gave birth to her second daughter just weeks ago wonder womanWhen she was released – her belly, which was five months pregnant – had to be screened in new admissions – the long months of training and the bloody, complex fight sequences are worth the personal costs.

“I think when I started I didn’t understand the size and importance of this character for people,” she says. “I felt like the little girl who was supposed to climb Kilimanjaro, scratched my head and thought, ‘How the hell am I supposed to do this? ‘But now I feel like I know where I’m going and I know what we’re doing. If Diana didn’t understand the complexity of humanity in the first film, she understands it completely now … She loves people and I think that’s the key to this character, you know? It has the powers of a goddess, but it has the heart of a human being. “And also the wings to make it fly.

To learn more about Wonder Woman 1984, read the new edition of Entertainment Weekly from Friday or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe to more exclusive interviews and photos only in EW.

Related content:

– Watch the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer

– Everything we know about the sequel to Wonder Woman so far

– Daniel Craig meets Rami Malek’s EW No Time to Die cover