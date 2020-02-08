Smriti Mandhana celebrated a great half-century when India took a seven-wound win over Australia on Saturday to maintain hope of a place in the women’s T20 Tri-Series final.

Australia has courtesy posted a 57-Ball 93 from Ashleigh Gardner and a 22-Ball 37 from Meg Lanning.

India then passed the target in 19.4 overs, mainly due to the 49 out of 28 balls from Shafali Verma and the 55 out of 48 balls from Mandhana.

With the victory, India moved to second place in the points table after England. The winner of the last league game between Australia and England on Sunday will decide on the finalists for the title fight on February 12th.

After two failures, 16-year-old Shafali started flying in India with eight fours and six innings. Her senior opening partner Mandhana anchored the case with a solid punch of seven fours.

After Shafali was caught by Nicola Carey in front of Ellyse Perry, Jemimah Rodrigues hit the crossbar and shot a 19-ball 30 that hit the fence with five goals.

Her innings were cut short when she overtook Alyssa Healy of Megan Schutt’s delivery on the 13th.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 not out of 20 balls) then came to Mandhana and added 42 to get India close to the target. Mandhana was caught by Carey in the 19th via LBW. Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma (11 not out of 4 balls) then brought the team to a resounding victory.

Gardner previously sent the ball over the fence eleven times and shot three sixes in their 57-ball innings to appear as top scorer for Australia.

For India, Deepti Sharma (2/27) chose the bowler who snapped two gates, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/34), Radha Yadav (1/34) and Harleen Deol (1/21) each took a wicket.

The Australian Ellyse Perry (1/33), Megan Schutt (1/26) and Nicola Carey (1/27) each provided a wicket.

Short results:

Australia women: 173 for five out of 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 93; Deepti Sharma 2/27).

India women: 177 for three in 19.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 55, Shafali Verma 49; Megan Rubble 1/26).

