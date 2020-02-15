Google Maps view of Wilcrest on the Southwest Freeway. Google Maps view of Wilcrest on the Southwest Freeway. Photo: Google Maps

Women’s bodies found in the back seat of a car in West Houston

A man is in custody in connection with the death of a woman on Friday in a case in which the Houston and Harris County police were led through West Houston.

Witnesses reported an argument that resulted in a woman being shot shortly before 1 p.m. near Wilcrest, United States 59. Police arrived and detained a man but were unable to find the victim.

After questioning the suspect, the Houston police sent the Sheriff MPs to the West Oaks Landing Apartments near the intersection of Highway 6 and Westpark Tollway at around 9:00 p.m.

There the police found a woman’s body in the back seat of a limousine with a bullet wound.

The police said they had forwarded the matter to the prosecutor.

