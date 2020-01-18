Women who hate insects and lice find men with beards less attractive

advertisement

Women find a man with a beard more attractive. Skeptical? Just read the Twitter responses to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new facial hair.

To be honest, the leader of Canada receives almost the same answer when he is shaved.

In a recently published study in the Royal Society Open Source magazine, men with male faces or beards were found more attractive to women. Men with both were rated the most attractive.

This result applied regardless of whether women were looking for long-term or short-term relationships.

Andreas Rentz / GETTY IMAGES

Not all women would be fans of Jared Leto’s beard.

Before you throw that razor away, men, you have to think about the kind of woman you want to attract. That is because the research also showed that women who are hypersensitive about insects, lice and parasites, were more inclined to find a man with a beard unattractive.

“This is probably the case for most of our evolutionary past,” said Anthony Lee, of the University of Stirling, a co-author of the study.

“In modern times, with increased care and overall better hygiene, this connection between hairiness and wearing ectoparasites may no longer exist, but the developed tendency may still exist.”

For their research, researchers from the University of Queensland and the University of Stirling asked 919 predominantly heterosexual women to assess three male faces for both potential short and long-term relationships.

The women looked at each face with and without a beard and instructed them to judge on one of the five levels of masculinity. In addition to beards, other facial features were changed, including the jaw line and eyebrows.

Ryan Pierse / GETTY IMAGES

The study found that men with male faces or beards were considered more attractive by women.

The women also completed a number of questionnaires that measure their attitude towards parasites that live on the body. The higher a woman’s aversion to parasites, the lower her attraction to men with beards.

The researchers admit that the study has limitations: all male faces were of Northern European ethnicity, and most women were white Americans.

The researchers did not say if the women knew about a study published last year, which showed that a man’s beard has more germs than a dog’s coat.

– The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

