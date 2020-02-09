MADRID (AP) – Footballers in Spain crossed their arms for about 30 seconds at the start of a match on Sunday to request the signing of the first sports collective agreement in the country.

The 22 Real Sociedad and Barcelona players had their arms crossed after the kick-off at the first Spanish Super Cup final in Salamanca.

The fans welcomed the protest, in which both players’ bankers took part.

The collective agreement was concluded in December, but is not yet official.

The women went on strike for a round of league games over wages and working hours in November. Last week they threatened other “measures” if there was no progress.

The delay is mainly due to unresolved details about television rights.

Women’s football has grown rapidly in Spain since the 2015 World Cup when the country first appeared in the showcase tournament. The demands for more equality between men and women in sport have increased significantly since then.

Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup final 10-1.

