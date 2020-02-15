A woman who died after being hit by a car in Newton Heath was called Khadija Mohamud.

The 64-year-old Khadija suffered several injuries after an accident with a black Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian on Thorp Road.

She was pronounced dead at the site of the incident.

The Mitsubishi driver stopped at the scene.

Read more about today’s top stories here

No arrests were made.

A post-mortem examination is planned.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 5:50 p.m. on Friday, February 7th.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

A large police cordon was installed on Thorp Road.

Forensics were also visible behind the barrier.

Police at the site of a collision on Thorp Road, Newton Heath

(Image: ASP)

PC John Harrison-Gough of the GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit said in a statement released last week: “This is a tragic incident in which a woman lost her life. Our thoughts are with their family and friends in an undoubtedly devastating time for them.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would like to take this opportunity to ask someone with information or dash cam footage from the region who can help us with their queries to contact us as soon as possible . “

Anyone with information should contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit at 0161 856 4741 at 2310 07/02/20.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.