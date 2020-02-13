<noscript><iframe src="https://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/anvload.html?key=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%3D"></noscript>

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) – A Texan woman who gave birth to a 7-pound baby said she had no idea she was pregnant.

Brittany Darilek told KTRK that she had excruciating stomach pain and suspected that she had digestive problems the night she got into labor.

Darilek said her mother told her to take a bath to relieve the pain.

“I gave a big boost and immediate relief. It flushes over me immediately. I pick it up and it’s Madi, born in a bathtub, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, 20.5 inches. She’s just there, eyes open and all of that, she’s just looking at me with bright blue eyes, ”Darilek recalled.

Why didn’t Darilek know she was expecting it? It’s a question she gets a lot.

“I have my menstrual cycle every month,” she said. “I’ve gained about 15 pounds.”

She said she didn’t show it, but there were symptoms when looking back at her pregnancy. However, she released her because of her menstrual cycle.

“God works mysteriously,” said Darilek. “I feel like God took her into my life when he knew I needed it. It was included in my life because I needed it before I knew I needed it. “

She said her friend, Madi’s father, was surprised but happy with her new bundle of joy.

