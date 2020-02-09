Robyn Edie / Stuff

Colleen Henriksen and her two dogs – Tigger, left and Skippy – were together in a car for eight hours while guarding her house during the Gore flood.

Colleen Henriksen has unforgettable memories of the Gore floods, not least of the eight hours she spent guarding her house.

Henriksen was asked three times last Wednesday to vacate her house, but she just wanted to move into her car, which was parked on the street. She had heard of looting in nearby Mataura and didn’t want to leave if her house was targeted.

“[Husband] Dene and I worked hard, we’re renovating the house and I didn’t want anyone to come into my back door and take things with me,” said Henriksen.

To fill the time in the car, she heard radio reports about the floods and had the company of her dogs, Tigger and Skippy.

“The puppies and I had a lot of cuddles.”

CONTINUE READING:

* Thieves beat unattended homes after being flooded in Southland

* Metal container bends around a tree during Gore floods

* Southland flood disaster: Minister of Damage Assessment and Civil Protection

* The Mataura community comes together to help itself

When the Gore District Council staff arrived at around 3:00 p.m. to pump the 61 centimeters of water around the Henriksen house, Colleen knew that her house was in good hands and went to an evacuation center for a short time. After eating nothing for eight hours, she drank a banana and a cup of tea.

Robyn Edie / Stuff

Gore resident Colleen Henriksen points to a watermark on a fence after her section was flooded last week.

The Henriksens believed that the pond water in their section came from overflowing rainwater channels. Fortunately, no water went into her house.

Dene works for Ritchies Coachlines and was on standby for urgent evacuations with other bus drivers.

When the residents of Gore were allowed to return to their homes at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Colleen’s employer, Gore Night n Day, had reopened and she was working as a night watchman.

“I didn’t hesitate to say yes to go to work. We had to be open.”

The shop was open from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and there was a long queue at all times.

“Some came three or four times to get hot food and coffee.”

At the weekend, Colleen was still processing the events of the past week.

“I still feel very emotional and sick in my stomach [what happened]. Some people in the streets of Ontario and Toronto lost everything.”