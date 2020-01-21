Woman steals man's washing machine, furniture in UAE - News

advertisement

He has filed a lawsuit against her and her brother.



An Arab woman appeared in the Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanor Court on charges of stealing her husband’s washing machine and utensils after a family dispute.

According to court reports, the couple had a heated argument, after which the woman moved to her family home.

The man filed a complaint with the Ras Al Khaimah police and accused his wife, brother and brother-in-law of stealing his household items, including a washing machine, some chairs, a table and kitchen utensils, without his permission.

The police called on the woman who denied the charges and said, “I didn’t steal anything. All the stuff I took came from our marital home.”

She was referred to the public prosecutor of RAK – where she repeated her defense.

The washing machine was for cleaning their son’s clothes in her family home, she added.

“The aforementioned utensils were all purchased and provided by my mother,” she said, telling the court that she was ready to return the washing machine and other things to her husband.

The court suspended the handling of the case for next week to make a ruling.

