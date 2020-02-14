The Taco Bell on the corner of Lockwood Drive and Farmer Street in Houston can be seen in Google Maps Street View in June 2017. The Taco Bell on the corner of Lockwood Drive and Farmer Street in Houston can be seen in Google Maps Street View in June 2017. Photo: Google Maps

Photo: Google Maps

Woman shot in possible domestic quarrel on Fifth Ward Taco Bell, police say

According to the police, one person was shot dead in a Taco Bell in east Houston during a possible domestic dispute on Friday morning.

The victim, who was identified as a woman by the METRO Transit Authority police, was shot at 8:50 a.m. in the fast-food restaurant in Lockwood near the East Freeway. The victim ran from the fast food restaurant to Metro’s nearby Denver Harbor Transit Center for help, the Houston police said.

While the victim was found in the transit center, the Houston police investigated. It is unclear whether the transit center will be affected by the investigation.

Paramedics took the victim to the Hermann Hospital Memorial in unknown condition, according to the Houston Fire Department. What led to the shots remains unclear.

Anyone with information is requested to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

