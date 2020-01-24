Woman sews pouches for animals affected by Australian bush fires

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – Patsy Ford has been sewing for 30 years, but she has never sewed anything like this.

“It’s different,” said the 85-year-old resident of Spring Valley. “I know very little about marsupials. I am aware that they exist. “

From their home in the Covenant Living community on Mount Miguel, Ford has watched the reports of the forest fires that decimated Australia and set tens of thousands of acres on fire.

“How can this happen?” Said Ford. “It’s so sad.”

Almost half a billion animals are affected by the fires. Some are orphaned, especially the kangaroos and wallabies.

“That’s all they know: a pouch and a pouch,” said Ford. “I’ve made hundreds and thousands of them.”

Thanks to instructions from an Australian group of animals that were published online, Ford has the blueprint of how to make bags yourself.

“The first thing you do is the webbing that goes over,” she said. She then cuts it further. “You can string as many on your arms as comfortably.”

According to Ford, it takes 15 to 20 minutes to make each bag. She hopes to send them all to Washington soon, where they will be distributed from there.

“It feels good,” she said. “It is a good feeling.”

