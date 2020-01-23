Woman rejects 20-year conviction agreement for drug charges, instead gets 99 years

advertisement

COUNTY UPSHUR, Texas (KETK) – A Texas woman was sentenced to 99 years in prison after being found guilty of drug charges in Upshur County.

Felisha Diane Williams, 39, pleaded guilty on 13 January to possession of a controlled substance with the intention of delivering. In her plea she rejected the offer of the state of 20 years and she chose a jury to decide on her sentence.

Because of previous crimes, Williams faces an improved penalty range of 15 years to life instead of the normal penalty range of 5-99 years or life in prison.

Williams was arrested on May 26, 2018. According to court reports, she was a passenger in a car that had been stopped in Gilmer for displaying multiple records and non-matching license plates. The police said that one of the car’s passengers originally gave the police a false name. When the police discovered the real name, they also found orders against that name and asked permission to search the car that the driver had granted.

During the search, officers found various baggies and methamphetamine. During her transport to the prison in the province, Williams indicated that she had hidden more meth from her person.

At the prison, employees found about 7 grams of meth and 16 more small bags, which the authorities say are often used in drug trafficking.

Williams had four previous felony convictions on her criminal record and had conditional release at the time of her arrest.

