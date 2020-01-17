Woman pleads guilty of poisoning husband with eye drops

advertisement

A South Carolina woman pleaded guilty to the fatal poisoning of her husband by putting eye drops in his water for days.

Newspapers report that 53-year-old Lana Sue Clayton pleaded guilty Thursday for voluntary manslaughter and tampering with a food or medicine.

Lana Clayton admitted that she had given her husband drinks infused with Visine. She poisoned him for three days with Visine in July 2018 before the poison finally caused his death.

Lana Clayton says her husband has abused and it was not her intention to kill him.

Prosecutors say she killed him for his money.

She was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

