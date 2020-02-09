She spat on it too.



A 23-year-old woman was brought to justice for attacking three police officers.

The court heard that the Kazakh woman who held a visiting visa was in Al Qusais police custody on September 20 last year when she attacked a policeman and two policewomen. She also insulted her, spat on the police officers and flashed her finger.

She damaged her cell’s washroom after beating and kicking it.

The woman is accused of assaulting and abusing police officers on duty and damaging public property.

She remains in detention.

The police officer said he was on duty on September 20 last year when he heard screams. “It was the accused. The two police officers did not allow her to be handcuffed.

She also spoke to them very disrespectfully. When I came in to control her, I was also attacked. “

The police sergeant told how the accused violently bumped her and her colleague while opposing them. “She hit us, spat on us and shot us in the face with insulting language. She didn’t want us to handcuff her. The woman didn’t spare our colleague either.”

A police corporal confirmed the officers’ statements during the investigation.

Two forensic reports showed that the police officers had pain in their shoulders, arms, hands, and thighs while the policeman scratched her right thigh.

The accused is sentenced on February 26.

