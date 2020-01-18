advertisement

One day after a 55-year-old woman was rescued from a car parked along the road at Adimaly, the police went looking for her husband Mathew.

The woman, identified as Lailamani of Venmani in Wayanad, had been in the car for almost two days. She was first noticed by a group of autorickshaw drivers, who warned the police. The police moved her to the Taluk hospital in Adimaly and later to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam for further treatment.

During a search in the car, the police found a bag with the woman’s clothing and a few other documents together with the key to the vehicle. The woman was identified from these documents.

“The woman, who is partially paralyzed, was in a state of shock and could not explain things in detail. We then traced her husband’s identity by following the car’s registration details, “an officer at the Adimaly police station said. Collecting her statement, Mrs. Lailamani told the police that she and her husband were on their way to their son’s home in Erattayar, near Kattappana. “After reaching Adimaly, her husband got out of the car and did not return,” the official added.

In the meantime, Lailamani’s son Manjith approached the police here on Saturday after finding out about her ordeal through the media. Manjith, the oldest son of Lailamani from her first marriage, currently lives in Kallar in Nedumkandam.

According to police, Lailamani and Mathew, her second husband, sold their property a year and a half ago and lived in a rented house. Lailamani was partially paralyzed three years ago after a stroke and has since undergone treatment.

Earlier too

Mathew had previously tried to abandon the woman in Kollam. Then she was rescued by her daughter Manju. Later Mathew returned to her and apologized for his act. The couple later bought a home in Wayanad and moved to the place.

