Woman leaves unharmed after tires on I-45 S crashed into her windshield

advertisement

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) – A woman walked away without a scratch on a freeway near Houston after a rare incident.

Erika Chance headed south on I-45 near the exit of the village of Tiki Island when a tire crashed into her windshield and destroyed it.

Shocking photos from the scene show the windshield with a massive hole and extensive damage to the roof of her car.

advertisement

SEE MORE: Weirdest events that happened on Houston highways

Chance’s father told ABC13 that she leaned far left in her car and the tire could miss her completely.

A tow truck driver at the scene said the tire was not tied to the back of a truck driving in front of her on the highway.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement