HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A woman was kidnapped after police claimed her boyfriend was shot in an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

The Houston police say they are still working to find out what happened. Sunday in the 7000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A disturbance between two men ended up with shots fired and one of them killed at the scene.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that they heard a total of five shots and the sound of a person falling to the ground. The suspect is said to have pulled the victim’s girlfriend by the hair out of the apartment, put her in a black Nissan and set off.

Another on-site witness, Kevin Smith, added that the woman screamed, but he couldn’t help it because the suspect had a gun in hand and made sure he saw her.

“He could have shot me,” said Smith. “He went straight to me with the gun in his hand and said to me: ‘You have nothing to do with it and I said:’ You are right, I have nothing to do with it. ‘”

The woman was later found in Clear Lake and the suspect was detained.

The cause of the disorder and the link between the suspect and the victim was not immediately known.

