ALPINE, California – A 26-year-old alpinist broke her leg this morning when a car hit her while crossing an Alpine road.

The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. on Alpine Boulevard west of West Victoria Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 31-year-old man from Lakeside was heading east on Alpine in a Scion TC limousine in 2009 when he met the pedestrian crossing the road north outside a crosswalk, said CHP officer Travis Garrow.

The sun was in the driver’s eyes at the time of the accident and he turned left to avoid the woman, but the Scion’s right front hit her, Garrow said.

The victim was flown to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego to treat a broken right leg and multiple cuts, he said.

The driver stayed at the scene and worked with investigators, he said, adding that poisoning was probably not a factor in the accident.

