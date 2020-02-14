SAN DIEGO – A woman who got drunk after a night with bank clerks in Kearny Mesa and ran over a colleague when trying to stop her driving was convicted of second degree murder on Friday, among other things.

Latisha Ingram, 33, was sentenced to June 27, 2019 after a day of jury deliberations when the 25-year-old Ha Minh Ta, who had worked with the defendant in a Bank of America branch in Clairemont, died.

Ingram was also convicted of gross vehicle manslaughter while drunk, causing death and drunk driving.

According to prosecutors, her blood alcohol was 0.18%, more than twice the legal limit. She was charged with murder over a 2010 DUI conviction in Orange County.

The sentencing is scheduled for March 20.

According to the prosecutor, after 20 minutes trying to convince Ingram not to drive home drunk, Ta grabbed her car as she raced away and was pulled a little before falling under her tires ,

Ingram’s defense attorney, Monique Carter, said her client was not guilty of murder because she had no idea that the victim had packed her car and therefore did not have the deliberate disregard for human life necessary for a second-degree conviction.

Carter informed the jury that the whole incident happened in a matter of seconds, so quickly that Ingram didn’t even notice that Ta had packed or run over her car.

According to Deputy District Attorney Phillippa Cunningham, Ingram and Ta met with two other employees to have a drink after dinner, and the accused decided to go home even though they “implored them and asked them not to drive.”

Ta and his colleague Gabriela Rojo tried to stop Ingram from getting behind the wheel, according to Rojo, who testified that she urged Ingram to call Lyft or a similar carpool service.

The surveillance material played for the jury showed Ta and Rojo hugging Ingram and trying to pull them away from their car. At some point, Ta seemed to take Ingram’s wallet away from her.

When Ingram drove out of the parking lot and turned south onto Convoy Street, Ta held her car and fell onto the street. He was run over by the rear tires and the accused continued, said Cunningham.

Paramedics took Ta to a hospital where he died of injuries. Ingram was arrested a short time later.

