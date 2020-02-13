SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman who stole credit cards, checks, and money orders from the mailboxes of 119 victims across San Diego was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday.

Marie Crystal Mays, 33, of San Diego, deposited stolen checks in a bank account that she had opened under the name of a victim, according to the U.S. Attorney General.

Mays pleaded guilty last summer for conspiracy, bank fraud, heightened identity theft, possession of stolen mail and possession with the intention of illegally using identification documents.

Her sentence includes paying $ 8,000 to four banks and credit unions.

“People in San Diego deserve the certainty that thieves do not steal mail or send mail, looking for credit cards, checks, and personally identifiable information,” said US attorney Robert Brewer. “The defendant’s behavior showed a persistent and selfish disregard for the privacy of many citizens.”

