Woman gets 50 years for killing woman over wallet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Tears are the same in every language.

Kenya Wilkins, 24, did not move when an eyewitness described how Wilkins shot Meng Bo in 2016.

Court records claim Wilkins said “she shot the shit” when Bo didn’t give up her wallet.

Wilkins did not cry when a judge sentenced her to 50 years in Texas on Wednesday. She just held her head in her hands.

She didn’t collapse when her friend sobbed in the courtroom when she heard the verdict.

However, when the victim’s father, Bo Zhansheng, a respected Chinese doctor, husband and father of two, commented, Wilkins began to notice.

When he said through a translator that his son had left school and his wife, Bao Yunxia, ​​was trying to kill himself out of grief, adult men in the gallery cried before the translator explained it to all of us.

And when her father ended his sometimes tearful translated statement that he was forced to skip the Chinese New Year at home in China to come to the United States to “face the woman who cruelly killed his daughter,” Wilkins seemed finally hold back a tear.

Minutes later, Wilkins disappeared in shackles behind a locked door.

Meng Bo’s family was told that “the negotiations are over.”

Your grief is not.

Murder trials have no winners and bring no victims back. They uncover the deep wounds that senseless violence inflicts on everyone involved.

