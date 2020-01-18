Woman drives SUV on the grounds of the 600-year-old Forbidden City of Beijing

advertisement

A Chinese woman caused indignation about social media in her country by posting pictures of herself and a friend with a Mercedes-Benz on the site of the Forbidden City of Beijing.

The reaction led to apologies from the management of the 600-year-old former imperial palace of China.

Vehicles have been banned since 2013 to protect the cultural dignity of the vast site and its hundreds of historic buildings, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

The palace was the home of the emperors Qing and Ming, who ruled China for nearly five centuries.

“The Palace Museum was deeply saddened and sincerely apologized to the public,” it said in a Friday night (local time) message on Weibo, a popular service similar to Twitter. It added that it would prevent a recurrence of the incident “through strict management”.

The four photos played in public perception that people with connections have special privileges in China, although it was not clear whether the unknown woman came from an influential family.

The image became viral on social media, but has since been deleted.

The recordings showed two young women in sunglasses and a black Mercedes SUV in front of the towering Gate of Supreme Harmony on a sunny winter day.

The woman said in another message that she and her friend had enjoyed the palace without the usual crowds on a Monday when it was closed, the state property newspaper reported. The messages have been deleted and she has not responded to a message sent to her Weibo account.

A man identified as the owner of the vehicle told the Beijing News that the woman was a friend who had been invited to an event at the palace, and that some guests were allowed onto the site. The newspaper contained audio clips from the interview in an online video post.

The problem went viral on Friday.

A Weibo user said that the rich and powerful can do what they want in China.

Some wondered why the woman had privileges that were not granted to visiting heads of state who had to get out of their vehicles and walk into the palace, according to the Global Times.

