Woman dies in a horror crash on the A555 in Manchester

A young woman died after a crash on the A555 in Manchester.

The 28-year-old suffered fatal injuries while driving a VW Polo when he was involved in the accident with Skoda at 2.35 a.m. today (Sunday).

She was taken to the hospital, but later died.

The 41-year-old driver of the Skoda was also injured and remains in a serious condition in the hospital.

The A555 Woodford Road was closed after the crash and is now open again.

The police have asked witnesses to report. Nobody was arrested.

Police officer Suzanne Keenan of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This tragic incident cost the life of a young woman and left a man with serious injuries.

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

“Our thoughts are with her two families in this devastating time.

“Our policemen are working hard to find out what led to the collision, and are asking everyone who has a dash cam or CCTV footage of the collision, and anyone who saw the VW Polo in the moments before the incident to contact the police as soon as possible.

“If you were on Woodford Road and saw the collision or were there in the moments after the incident, please do not hesitate to speak to our officials.”

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed that firefighters cut two victims from one of the vehicles.

They were then taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

A photo shows one of the crashed vehicles in the central reserve.

A spokesman for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called around 2.40am.

“Fire engines from Cheadle, Wilmslow and an Ashton technical response unit visited an RTC on the A555 in Stockport.

“Cutting equipment and hose reels were used on site.

“Two people were removed from a vehicle and taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact the police using incident number 384 dated January 19, 2020 at 0161 856 4741 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

