Woman dies after clothes are caught in California raisin processor

FRESNO, California – A woman died after the authorities reported Friday morning at a packing house in Sanger, California that she had caught her clothes in a raisin processor.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s officers responded to the Del Rey Packing Company’s dehydrator at around 11:00 in the morning.

Officials say Yaneth Lopez removed Valladares debris from the equipment when something went horribly wrong.

The 33-year-old working mother wore loose clothing that got caught on a device.

A couple of colleagues working nearby noticed that she was trapped. They immediately turned off the equipment and named 911.

Valladares was seriously injured.

When the first responders arrived, she stopped breathing.

Officials say she worked in the facility for two years.

The news devastated the people on the property.

Some were in tears, heartbroken and shocked by what was happening.

To help them deal with the problem, the pastoral department of the Fresno County Sheriff was there to comfort the victims.

Valladares’ boss was too shaken and disturbed to speak to us on camera, but he says his heart goes out to her family and friends.

Cal OSHA investigates the incident, which may take several months, and issues the following statement:

An employee of a contractor named Blessed Harvest was working on a regular sorting line when his clothes caught on a barrel of a cylinder, which tore open tufts of raisins and caused the employee to hit his head.

They will also check whether there have been any violations in this facility and whether the staff have been trained accordingly.

