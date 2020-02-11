An Arab woman and her daughter have sued Fujairah Misdemeanor Court for allegedly begging in a quarter of the Emirate.

An emirate served as a witness and told the court how he saw the defendants going from house to house.

“I was on my way to my car when a woman (the mother) came up to me and asked for some money to buy medicine,” he said.

The woman reportedly told him that she was diabetic and needed insulin.

“I told her that begging was prohibited in the country and asked her not to do it again,” said the witness.

He moved away, but noticed that the woman’s daughter knocked on the door of another house in the neighborhood.

“I watched them and saw them knocking on all the houses to beg,” he said.

“I immediately informed the Fujairah police about the two beggars. The authorities responded immediately and sent a police patrol to the district.”

The mother and daughter were referred to the Fujairah Procuratorate, who accused them of begging.

A judgment by the offense court is expected next week.

Earlier this month, three residents, including a 70-year-old man, appeared in court on the same charge.

The Fujairah Police Department urged the public to only donate to licensed charities that have a clear and verified list of people in need of help.

“The widows, orphans and poor patients listed in these charities are more worthy of a donation,” he said, noting that “professional beggars” take advantage of the generosity of people.

In April 2018, the United Arab Emirates passed a federal law that fined anyone caught begging with a fine of Dh 5,000 and up to three months in prison, he said.

“Anyone who maintains gangs of beggars is punished with a prison sentence of at least six months and a minimum sentence of Dh 100,000.”

