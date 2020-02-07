Kimberly Thieschafer Spivey

A woman was arrested for stealing diapers and other goods in Wal-Mart on Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Kimberly Thieschafer Spivey, 48, of Ocklawaha, was seen on Thursday afternoon pushing a shopping cart out of the store, the Sumter County sheriff’s office said. She seemed to be leaving goods in the bushes. She was approached by a representative and admitted to having taken diapers out of the store.

She also had a pair of leggings, a shirt, a coaxial cable, dove body wash, and a pack of 10 Lynx Levelers.

A review revealed three previous theft convictions. Spivey is currently on probation until 2022. She was booked without a deposit at Sumter County Detention Center.