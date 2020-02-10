Shelley Dymond

A woman in a golf cart driving in the wrong direction was arrested in a town square in The Villages for a drunk driving ban.

Shelley Anne Dymond, 48, stepped back from the Spanish Springs Town Square roadside at around 2 a.m. on Saturday and began to travel in the wrong direction when a Lady Lake policeman spotted and stopped her. It appeared that Dymond was drinking and she said she had consumed four beers, according to a report from the Lady Lake Police Department arrest. Dymond had posted on Facebook Friday night that she was drinking at World of Beer in Brownwood. She eagerly posted photos of herself before leaving for the city that night.

Shelley Dymond posted this information on Facebook Friday night.

An open can of Keystone Light was found in the cup holder of the golf cart. In a cooler on the bottom of the golf cart were three more unopened cans of Keystone Light beer.

Shelley Dymond posted this photo on Facebook before going out to drink on Friday night.

Other officers had arrived at the scene and Dymond started “yelling” at them. She was asked to do field exercises for sobriety, but she put her hands in front of her and said she was going to prison “anyway”, the report said. She refused to provide a breath sample.

A check revealed that her driver’s license had been withdrawn and she was classified as a habitual offender.

Dymond was arrested on charges of driving under the driving license ban and disorderly poisoning. It was booked in Lake County Jail for a $ 12,500 bond.