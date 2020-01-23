Woman arrested for attempted theft of $ 760 worth of goods in the store in The Villages

advertisement

Jamie Marie Wenstrand

A woman was arrested for stealing $ 760 worth of goods in a shop in The Villages.

Jamie Marie Wenstrand, 43, of Ocala, was carrying a large flat white handbag on Wednesday afternoon when she arrived at Plaza Grande in Belk, according to an arrest report from Lady Lake Police Department. She selected several items and went into a changing room.

When she left the dressing room, she tried to leave the store and carried the purse, which was now “bulky”, the report said.

Wenstrand’s handbag contained two stolen necklaces, two Dooney & Bourke wallets, and a Michael Kors book bag. She also had a nautica jacket under her own jacket.

Wenstrand was arrested for retail theft and given a $ 2,000 bail in Lake County Jail.

