Woman argues for accusations she hit boyfriend in the face with a rock | KWKT

advertisement

Posted: Jan 23 2020 / 10:41 AM CST / Updated: Jan. 23 2020 / 10:42 hour CST

Ashley Marie Keith

A woman accused of beating her boyfriend with a rock in the face last summer filed a plea on Thursday morning.

advertisement

Ashley Marie Keith was accused of severe assault with a deadly weapon.

She will be sentenced on a future date after a background investigation.

Ashley Marie Keith was accused of severe assault with a deadly family violence weapon and assault of serious family violence personal injury when booked in the McLennan County prison.

She placed a $ 53,000 bond at the time and was released.

An arrest statement said that McLennan County delegates were called to BSR Cable Park in Axtell, and Keith was being held.

The sworn statement said the male victim had fallen asleep in the bed of his pickup truck when he woke up and was kicked in the stomach.

He pushed his attacker away, but as soon as she got out of the truck, she was accused of picking up a rock and slapping it in the face.

Delegates noticed that he missed several teeth and was bleeding heavily.

When the suspect’s sister tried to intervene, she was slapped in the face twice before the suspect was wrestled on the floor and held.

The statement stated delegates saw bruises in the eyes and face of the female victim and scratches in her neck.

advertisement