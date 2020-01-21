Woman ambushed at gunpoint in front of her children at Fort Bend Co.

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A woman who was stolen at gunpoint Saturday morning hurried to get her three children out of their car before the robbers set off.

The incident occurred on Golden Fork in the Falcon Ranch neighborhood.

The woman says she was standing near a large mailbox when three men approached her. MPs say one of them is armed with a gun.

After carjacking, the woman ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

“She was very upset, obviously very scared,” said the neighbor. “I definitely think it was random. It wasn’t targeted.”

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office investigated, but has not released a vehicle or description of the suspect.

The neighbors say that although crime is rare in their region, this will be a reminder to watch their back.

“If anything, it reminds everyone to be more aware of their surroundings,” said the neighbor. “It can happen anywhere.”

