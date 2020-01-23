Woman accused after extremely malnourished teenager weighed only 26 pounds

advertisement

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WPMT) – A woman from Pennsylvania is in custody after a 16-year-old in her care has been found to be severely malnourished to the point where the teenager weighed just 26 pounds.

Elisabet Estrada, 41, faces serious abuse and endangers the well-being of children for her role in the incident.

On October 24, 2019, the police received an investigation request from Franklin County Children and Youth Services regarding a 16-year-old who was admitted to the Hershey Medical Center for extreme malnutrition.

According to the probable cause statement, the teenager weighed 26 pounds at the time of hospitalization.

Judicial documents describe the victim as gaunt with extremely clear ribs and starving hungry. The explanation is that the victim was emaciated and lay in bed in the fetal position in a way that seemed like he could not stretch.

The police contacted Estrada, who had custody of the victim.

It turned out that she had called the Hershey Medical Center genetics test staff and said her son “has no medical issues that require hospitalization.”

After requesting an oral medical history timeline for the victim, Estrada said the teenager was born in December 2002 and weighed 6 pounds.

In January 2005, the child was 3 years old and weighed around 22 pounds, according to court documents.

Then the next medical care that the victim received in January 2019 when Estrada took the victim to a walk-in clinic. At that time, the victim weighed 25 pounds.

In February 2019, the victim was also taken to Keystone Pediatrics and weighed 34 pounds at that time.

After this, the victim was seen at the Hershey Medical Center in April 2019 and then weighed £ 29.76, according to court documents.

The victim was admitted to the Hershey Medical Center in October 2019 due to extreme malnutrition weighing 26 pounds and remained in care until December 23.

At the time of discharge, the victim weighed 45 pounds.

On January 13, a medical professional at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center advised that the condition of the victim was, in their medical opinion, due to malnutrition and medical neglect.

Due to the age of the victim and the care for Estrada, she was considered the cause of the victim’s medical problems according to the criminal complaint.

The police say that the other three children of Estrada “seemed to be in good general health.”

Neighbors in the area say they are shocked to hear the news.

“I mean, I knew she had two others, but the other two were always inside,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

“I hope they keep her honestly in jail,” said Dean Kakaziotis, another neighbor. “It is strange that you can neglect your own child, but then the other children are OK – how does that work?”

She is currently being held in Franklin County Jail on bail of $ 25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 28.

