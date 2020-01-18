Wolves scratch their way back to win in Southampton

advertisement

Raul Jimenez hit twice in 12 minutes when Wolves poked Southampton with a 3-2 comeback Premier League win at St Mary’s Stadium.

The attacker from Mexico was correctly awarded from the spot after a check by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), before he shot home a breathless winner for the visitors of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Jimenez broke a scoring duck from five games to go to 10 league goals and achieve an impressive turnaround victory for Wolves, who was left behind 2-0 at the break.

What. A result.

Defender Jan Bednarek’s first goal since April 2018 and Shane Long’s first attempt in nine months had Southampton dreamed of a sixth victory in seven games in all competitions.

Although all eyes were on the glowing striker Danny Ings – with 10 goals in the last eleven games – it was Long and Bednarek who struck instead when Ralph Hasenhuttl took the lead.

But after the break, Wolves shrugged off their slowness and rushed to an impressive victory that was started by Pedro Neto who drilled home from close range.

Jonny was upset by Jack Stephens and Cedric Soares in the area for the penalty Jimenez sent to flatten the confrontation. And then the 28-year-old fired back home to seal the win, with Adama Traore again impressing with two assists. Shane Long celebrates scoring Southampton’s second goal (Mark Kerton / PA)

Southampton took the lead early on when Bednarek benefited from a few lax Wolves that allowed him to go home.

Wolves found the most joy through Neto on the left, and it was his byline cross that threatened most saints in the first half hour.

Alex McCarthy fluttered in the middle and somehow just got a feathered touch to thwart the lurking Raul Jimenez.

The Wolven’s assassin still managed to adjust his feet quickly enough to wipe his goal, but even then his effort hit McCarthy in the face.

Another centimeter of perfect Neto cross released the defense of the saints, threatening Jimenez again. But this time the 28-year-old broke at full length.

Saints quickly doubled the lead. Stuart Armstrong clawed possession back with a sliding tackle and Cedric struck a teasing right cross, Saints refusing to let Wolves settle down.

Ireland put Long in the middle and delivered a nice header, giving Saints a deserved 2-0 lead.

Saints continued where they left off after the break, but Long was unable to make a good chance.

And the hosts were quickly pinned back when Neto drilled home after throwing the ball on his chest for control.

A VAR check was required to ensure that Neto did not handle the ball, but despite the awkward arrangement, the finish was allowed to stand.

In the midst of a total momentum shift Wolves plundered an equalizer from the spot. Stephens and Cedric conspired to block Jonny from the ball in the penalty area, but referee Darren England initially ruled out a penalty.

The mandatory VAR check yielded the right decision and Jimenez stepped home.

While a fascinating game broke up, Nathan Redmond shot a dipping 20-yard effort on the crossbar before Neto hacked high and wide when he was on goal for Wolves.

Just as Saints shifted their approach to find a winner, Wolves broke up on pace, Traore beat the offside trap and showed a good cut – and Jimenez hit the murderous blow.

