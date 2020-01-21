Wolf pack ends long skid against Virginia, 53-51 | National sport

advertisement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – D.J. Funderburk scored 14 points before the foul and North Carolina State prevailed over a 10-minute drought in a 53-51 win against Virginia against Virginia on Monday night.

C.J. Bryce added 13 points for the wolf pack (14-5, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), including a knight 27 seconds ahead after the shot clock ran to almost 0:00. The win ended an eight-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.

Viginia (12-6, 4-4) took advantage of a 15-0 run during the drought in the United States, which lasted 10:13 to take a 46:42 lead and put the crowd back at the John Paul Jones Arena Bring game. But Jericole Hellems hit 3:38 left with a 3 pointer for N.C. State and after a free throw from Mamadi Diakite for Virginia, Markell Johnson hit a 3-pointer and Hellems’ putback put the Wolfpack in the lead with 50-47.

Johnson and Bryce both missed the first free throws and Kihei Clark hit a pair for Virginia. Braxton Beverly made the first and missed the Wolfpack’s second goal by 7.2 seconds, and the Cavaliers Casey Morsell were just behind the competitive 3er.

Clark led Virginia with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The wolf pack had used an 8-0 run to reach 42:31. Virginia helped by remaining goalless for more than 6 1/2 minutes. Francisco Caffaro, who had just come into play, ended the drought with 11:13.

N.C. State: The wolf packs seemed on the way to a solid victory up to the drought, in which they were off the field with five sales 1 to 8 and repeatedly let the shot clock run down to single digits, which led to misses.

Virginia: In the Cavaliers’ quest for more points, newcomer Casey Morsell had three field goals for the first time since a 65-56 win over Navy on December 29th. In his last he was 4:20 off the field five games. He ended the night 4 for 9 and his summer beater attempt was closely guarded.

The wolf pack stays on the move and plays at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Cavaliers take to the streets and play in the Wake Forest on Sunday.

