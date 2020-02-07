The WNBA mourns the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other victims in a helicopter crash on January 26. Gianna was striving to become a basketball star like Bryant, and this led WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to speak about the tragedy. She told PEOPLE that the league was “devastated” by the loss of nine victims and they plan to honor Gianna and her teammates – Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester – who also died in the crash – in the near future.

“Our next big tent pole for the WNBA is our draft in April, so we’ll definitely honor these three young 13-year-old basketball players – the future of our game,” she said.

Engelbert continued to talk about the loss of Bryant and what it meant for women’s basketball.

“We were devastated by this loss and Kobe was a big supporter of the WNBA,” she added.

“I’ve told people that he’s the only NBA player who has looked after me and visited me in the WNBA offices since I started as a commissioner six months ago. The first thing he said to me , was: ‘Cathy, I spent four hours every day on girls doing sports and I love it. “

“We talked for two hours about his commitment to the WNBA, the women, the players and of course his commitment to the team he coached,” continued Engelbert. “[It’s] just a loss and the loss of a great lawyer.”

Bryant’s wife Vanessa recently released a series of photos and videos from Gianna’s jersey retirement ceremony at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach. Vanessa revealed why she will miss Gianna the most.

“My Gianna,” she wrote. “God, I miss you. I’m so happy that I woke up to see your beautiful face and amazing smile for 13 years. I wish it was until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. “

Gianna’s music teacher spoke at the ceremony and he talked about how much she was a leader.

“I’ve been teaching Gianna since she was in fifth grade,” he said. “This is a person who never threw mud. To badly talk about others – I never heard them. She was always about it.” The faculty’s advisor advised Gianna’s candidacy for the faculty. “We gave her an assignment and she carried it out as quickly and eagerly as anyone else I’ve ever seen. Gianna was a great leader on our student council. We will always remember her will to improve things and after To strive for excellence. “