His fans are waiting for his next official album Wiz Khalifa is still tailored to their needs. The Pittsburgh rapper has just launched a new project that keeps things simple but effective.

The marijuana wonder made people curious to drop a few new songs last week. On Saturday February 8, he made his followers on Twitter aware that he would honor the promise he had missed.

Roll something up and start the day. I want to put a project into Soundcloud. Give me a second

– Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 8, 2020

The result was “It’s Only Weed Bro”. In this drop of seven songs, the Taylor Gang boss lets his signatures flow over some classic samples. The throwback vibes include Mobb Deep’s “Survival of the Fittest”, Weldon Irvine’s “Morning Sunrise”, famous for Jay-Z’s “Dear Summer”, and Atlantic Starr’s “Silver Shadow”.

In terms of delivery and bars, Wiz is in its pocket with its unmistakable mix of grass, women and wanderlust. On “Smoking Section,” which Common’s “The 6th Sense” borrows, he reminds the Taylors that he didn’t miss a step. “You may think I have time to kill because I’m so real / a lot of nicks that I could check out this year, but I’m cold / I don’t have to say they pretend in time if they want / when I am signed and sealed. “

The EP with seven tracks is a prelude to his eighth album, still to be titled, which will be released this year. You can download It’s Only Weed Bro here.

Photo: Bernard Smalls