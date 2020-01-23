advertisement

Apparently, Tekashi 6ix9ine wasn’t just one of the hottest rappers in the game yesterday, but his Trey Way team was notorious for chasing opposing rappers who dared to speak badly of the rainbow-haired singer.

Fast forward a few years later, and 6ix9ine has not only made countless “rat” jokes, but is basically a hip-hop pariah as his stunning lifestyle has almost ended hopes of a continuation of his rap career, ending his two-year career Bid. Nevertheless, the Brooklyn rapper has the support of his wife and earlier this week she posted a picture of herself and rape “Henry Hill” on her IG account.

Tekashi’s prey is the embodiment of the struggle, and Meek Mill not only noticed the picture, but left it commented to summarize it perfectly.

“The witness protection drop.”

Basically.

It should be noted that this picture was taken after Tekashi learned that his offer to serve the rest of his sentence at home was rejected by the judge. So maybe he was still in shock of this development.

Regardless, artists such as Meek MIll, 2 Chainz, and Royce 5’9 who slander Tekashi acknowledge whenever the opportunity arises that hip-hop is complete with the rapper “Fefe” and anyone following in his footsteps.

But don’t feel bad, 6ix9ine was still able to secure a heavy bag that should secure him financially when he got out of the ring. It remains to be seen whether he will move the product as he once did.

