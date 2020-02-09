Admittedly, the Academy Awards have always been very successful in nominating the “best” films of the year in their various categories. Despite all considerations, they overlooked David Oyelowo for best actor, 2014 Spike Lee for best director in 1989, and gave John Ford’s How Green Was My Valley the best picture instead of Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane in 1941. Frances McDormand won Saoirse Ronan Julianne Moore won against Rosamund Pike and Meryl Streep won against Rooney Mara.

And unfortunately for the 2019 season I have to say that absolutely nothing has changed. If anything, it will be all the more tremendous. The least interesting achievement is on the verge of winning the best actress this year, undoubtedly the best performance has not even been nominated, and overall, the whitewashed nominees are far from their many, many color colleagues who are not inferior even considered for the award.

The simple truth is that this year there is no best actress race without Lupita Nyong’o, whose fascinating double rotation in Jordan Peeles Us is not only one of the best screenings of last year, but one of the best long and historical history of the film in its entirety. She takes on the role of pro and antagonist – and gives everyone as much thoughtfulness, care and gripping intensity as every appearance of the actual nominees – and is the heart of Peele’s curvy horror story, which both substantiates and highlights even the best film of the year , But of course the nomination will come tomorrow morning … nothing.

2019 is the third year of the # OscarsSoWhite game. The movement formed after the prize body removed every color actor from its lineup in 2014. This continued in 2015, when Oscar voters became even more angry with contempt for their non-white counterparts (and even went so far as to nominate) Sylvester Stallone for Creed while ignoring Michael B. Jordan and a number of pure white screenwriters to literally recognize everyone else who worked on Straight Outta Compton. After shaking up their own ranks to seriously address the issue, the seasons of 2016 and 2017 were a breath of fresh air, with stronger and more interesting nominations in all major categories. And although the ceremony ended particularly sour last year, the key candidates were the Spanish-speaking, Mexican-made Roma by Alfonso Cuaròn, Ryan Coogler’s Afro-futuristic black panther, and Spike Lee’s arsonist BlacKkKlansman, The Favorite female actress, and the multi-ethnic Spider-Man : In the spider verse. But five years after the launch, we return to the unjustifiable exclusion of women and filmmakers at an awards ceremony that purportedly honors “the best” that the year had to offer.

Black actors in particular suffer from the prejudices of the academy, since there are so few roles that the predominantly white actor industry considers it appropriate to recognize them: slaves, servants and criminals. Starting with Hattie McDaniel, who played a bite-sized slave named Mammy in 1939, who was blown away by the wind (for whom she was the first black actress to take part in the Academy Awards, let alone be recognized by them) on training day 2001 and including Nyong ‘ os’ previous victory as a slave in 2013 as a 12-year-old slave, the Oscars clearly have some kind of minority actor that they like best. And although there are surely ghosts that Mahershala Ali won last year for the role of Don Shirley in Green Book, I think that a film contains not just one, but two separate scenes in which a white man teaches a black man how to eats fried chicken and then white-splains Black singers to a black musician are not the counter argument, so many people seem to think that it is.

No, by labeling Nyong’o a slave for 12 years and then ignoring her for us, a film in which she literally works twice as hard as any of her competitors, she sends the unmistakable message that she prefers her as a slave. And what’s more, they nominated Cynthia Erivo – the only non-white nominee of the year who plays ex-slave Harriet Tubman, a magical negro – to drive the point home. They don’t want to honor talented and well-deserved color filmmakers, they want them to know their place.

And it’s not that Nyong’o was the only option they could choose from. In fact, the year-round was full of exemplary performances by non-whites. Awkwafina showed a powerful, emotional performance as a Chinese-American woman who was involved in a well-meaning lie that her identity as an American and as a Chinese woman is in direct conflict with each other. Then there is Constance Wu, who was known for her star career with the Crazy Rich Asians in 2018 and has turned into a desperate stripper with big eyes in Hustlers. One of the unique splashes of color at this year’s ceremony is Parasite, a film that despite its massive cast, widespread recognition in other categories and its SAG award winning for excellence in a Cast in a Motion Picture (this ceremony corresponds to the Oscar for Best Movie); Where is the recognition for Chang Hyae-jin, the matriarch of the impoverished Kim family? Jodie Turner-Smith would certainly have been a worthy and interesting nomination for her portrayal of a lawyer with a troubled past who was caught up in an over-the-top purchase of police brutality and transgression.

I have said this before and I will say it again (and again and again): The Oscars have to do better. It’s not just about recognizing color performers, it’s also about recognizing the breadth and depth of realistic experiences that they display on the screen at the level of their subject. They are more than pushers, pimps and property, and the academy should stop pretending that this is the limit of their talent.