Within Trump's deposition, where a glass of milk stole the show

Washington: Just after 4 pm on the second day of the Donald Trump Senate Deposition process, an excitement rippled through the Senate press gallery on Capitol Hill.

Down on the senate, Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, argued why Donald Trump would become the first president in history to be released from office by Congress.

But it was not Nadler’s argument that excited “fake news” suppliers, because Trump lovingly describes members of the mainstream media.

One of the 100 senators – who serve as jury members in the process – drank a glass of milk on the floor of the senate.

“TOM COTTON HAS MILK!” CBS news reporter Grace Segers tweets after she left the gallery to pick up her cell phone.

“This is not an exercise. He has a glass next to his glass of water. He is the first senator I have seen to ask and get milk. I repeat, Tom Cotton has milk!”

DELIVERED

Photography is prohibited in the US Senate Chamber, except photos from the official video feed

Depending on someone’s perspective, it represented a welcome moment of respite from the time of the accusation proceedings, or the embodiment of everything that is wrong with modern media and the political establishment.

In addition to the occasional controversial voice, the American senate rarely attracts much media attention. It is a different story with the deposition process.

As with Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, a special ticket (maroon not gold) is required to access the building during the process. You need another ticket on top to score a chair in the room.

The potential appearance of dairy products in the trial was first raised the day before when Senator Rick Scott from Florida told a reporter that senators were only allowed to drink water and milk in the room while the trial was ongoing.

They are not allowed to drink coffee, cola or other drinks under the strict rules for the process. They also cannot bring cell phones or other electronics into the room. Only reading material related to the case.

Except when they go to the toilet or stretch their legs, senators are supposed to sit on their seats and listen carefully to the evidence presented to them.

They are essentially political hostages: they have to listen to the equivalent of a week of university lectures every day. The first day of the test lasted 13 hours and only ended at nearly 2 a.m. Senators, who are famous with a long breath, are not allowed to talk during the trial.

DELIVERED

Republican Senator Tom Cotton caused a stir in Washington by drinking a glass of milk during the process of depositing Donald Trump.

If they want to ask the prosecution or defense teams a question, they must submit a written request to John Roberts, the Supreme Court of the US Supreme Court, who will read it.

Roberts presence in the room is another deviation from normal practice. Vice President Mike Pence usually presides over the Senate procedures and casts an equal vote if necessary.

But given the considerable skin he has in this game – Pence would become president if Trump were removed from office – he is nowhere to be seen during the trial.

For an Australian visitor, the first thing you notice about the American senate, besides the bright blue carpet, is the layout.

In the Canberra parliament building, coalition and labor MPs throw insults at each other on either side of the room. This design – a legacy of its British heritage – is more hostile than the design used in Washington.

On Capitol Hill, congress members stand in a semicircle, with everyone on the same level. The aim was to stimulate a more collegial, less party-specific environment.

And until recently the American senate worked. Crossing the floor was common and senators were proud of their ability to work across the aisle to pass legislation.

That is no longer the case. All votes in the process so far have been determined by strict party lines: 53 Republicans who voted in one way and 47 Democrats the other.

But some traditions persist.

Almost all senators sit at the same picturesque mahogany desks that have been used since 1819. Bean soup is on the menu at the Senate restaurant since the early 1900s. And the resident of the so-called “candy desk” – currently Pennsylvania senator Pat Toomey – still has his desk full of candy for colleagues who need a sugar hit .

Not that you’ll see photos of Toomey handing out Mars Bars, or Tom Cotton putting down a glass of milk.

Photography is forbidden in the room and the video feed of floor procedures is controlled by the senate itself.

Even with the first amendment, freedom of the press has its limits.

