With Trump's peace plan, the plan to save Netanyahu enters the next phase - the 2020 Israel election

Let us imagine the next scenario: a unity government modeled on President Rivlin was set up in Israel, which envisages a rotation of the Prime Minister between Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz. Donald Trump puts the “Deal of the Century” on the table. Netanyahu would say this is not a time to change prime ministers. This is a historic, unique opportunity that de facto gives Israel the green light for annexation from the United States.

Foreign Minister and incumbent Prime Minister Benny Gantz would be in an impossible situation where history knocks on his door. The President of the United States personally pressures him. Kahol Lavan would split in two – those who spoke out for the annexation, Ya’alon and society would beg him not to give up the chance. The left in Yesh Atid would urge him to stop; Kahol Lavan could be shared.

This was Netanyahu’s plan from the start: to imprison Gantz and his people in a government, like the Hotel California, they couldn’t escape. This explains his willingness to form a unified coalition – difficult to figure out in real time – during the talks, to stay in office for six or even five months before he gives up his seat. During that time, he and Trump would have implemented Phase B in the Bibi rescue plan – and would have come closer to Gantz.

Now that the endless rounds of election seem like a déjà vu mixed with a hangover, and given the low probability that Netanyahu can form a government after March 2, the White House has decided to throw the mother of all strategic bombs into the arena ,

At first glance, as much as can be judged at this early stage, Netanyahu can benefit from this move more than Gantz. The plan is already portrayed as “extremely good for the Israeli right,” an opportunity that will not be repeated. The Palestinians will of course not hear about it. This will pave the way for the annexation of most or all of the West Bank settlements with the approval of the Americans.

Benny Gantz visits the archaeological and tourist site of the city of David in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem on January 14, 2020

Gantz’s strategic dilemma is more complex than Netanyahu’s. The latter will only have to alleviate the fears of the right in his party and in his bloc around a Palestinian state. It is not being resolved because the Palestinians will immediately reject the plan, he will tell them, and it would be largely right. Gantz, on the other hand, will be forced to run a major marketing campaign unless he wants to mess with the Americans.

Gantz will have no choice but to approach the plan with positive rhetoric. This, in turn, could lead to inconsistencies in Kahol Lavan’s ranks.

Trump’s plan creates – for the first time in the last three rounds of election – a heavyweight that goes beyond the boundaries of “Bibi” or “not Bibi”. It can overshadow the immunity issue. This is clearly the President’s plan. Trump sees Netanyahu as a victim – both are in the middle of the election campaign, both are in trouble, both are being harassed and there are forces that they both want to throw out of office.

The meeting between Trump, Netanyahu and Gantz in Washington has been scheduled for Tuesday next week on the day the Knesset plenary meets to discuss and approve the establishment of the Knesset committee to process Netanyahu’s immunity application. It will also be a super Tuesday when the U.S. Senate is scheduled to reach the final stage of impeachment against the President.

The sensitive point in time could cause Knesset spokesman Yuli Edelstein to postpone the plenum by a week under the given circumstances. He has a case, and if he is attacked by the left in the Knesset, so be it. After all the anger he has received from the right over the past week, he will be happy to have a few hugs at home.

